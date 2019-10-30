Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 197,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,285,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $2,038.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,262. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,008.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,891.26. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.13 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

