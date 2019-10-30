Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $44.42 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $44.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $44.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2020 earnings at $116.05 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,042.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,008.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,891.26. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,081.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

