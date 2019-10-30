Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 21.73%. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCEI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

