BOK Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.