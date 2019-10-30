Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,922,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,879,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1,216.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 628,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 580,599 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 341,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $150,224.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,732.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 37,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of -322.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.