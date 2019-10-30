Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Hold Rating from Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $365.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $395.00.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.40.

Shares of BA stock opened at $348.93 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after buying an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

