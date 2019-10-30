BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

