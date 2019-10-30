Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 2,405 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

