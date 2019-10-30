Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

