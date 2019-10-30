Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 996,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 182,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.