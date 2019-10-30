Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $232.60 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.