Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,510. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.