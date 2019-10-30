BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

NYF stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

