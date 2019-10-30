BlackRock Inc. Invests $612,000 in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. B. Riley began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $57,954.00.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

