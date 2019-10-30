BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.