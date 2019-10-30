BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,738,199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 288,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

