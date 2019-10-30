Bki Investment (ASX:BKI) Shares Up 0.3%

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.66 ($1.17) and last traded at A$1.66 ($1.17), 225,865 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.65 ($1.17).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07.

In other news, insider Alexander Payne purchased 83,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$134,268.43 ($95,225.83).

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

