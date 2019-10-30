BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 151.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.27. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

