BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

