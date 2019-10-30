BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $241.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

