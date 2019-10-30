BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.