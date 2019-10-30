BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $60,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,679 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

