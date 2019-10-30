Bitrue Coin Price Tops $0.0718 on Major Exchanges (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $1.42 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.05744784 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045550 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031941 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

