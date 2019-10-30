BitCrystals (BCY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $879,891.00

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. BitCrystals has a total market cap of $879,891.00 and $8.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One BitCrystals token can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00216058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01482107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040850 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118903 BTC.

BitCrystals Profile

BCY is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com . BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCrystals

BitCrystals can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCrystals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

