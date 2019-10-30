Bitcore Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $872.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,905,125 coins and its circulating supply is 17,404,165 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

