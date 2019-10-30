BitCoen Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,598.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $28,598.00 and $262.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.01938569 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

