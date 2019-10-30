BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 13.3% Higher

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.85, 8,866,010 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 787% from the average session volume of 999,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 247.03% and a negative return on equity of 347.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

