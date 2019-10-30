BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $108.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $117.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $101.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.06, a PEG ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

