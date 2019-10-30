BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $347,750.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BMRN stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

