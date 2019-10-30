Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $33,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 52.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Biogen by 70.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after purchasing an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,380,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 506.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.93. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

