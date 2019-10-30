BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $209.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.14.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.