Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $315.15

Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $315.15 and traded as low as $315.00. Billington shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 3,575 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

In other Billington news, insider John Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,013.98).

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

