Bikash Koley Sells 32,059 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 3,831,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,381. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 622.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,754 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after acquiring an additional 904,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,689.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

