BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $124,716.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.05744784 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045550 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031941 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,969,777 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.