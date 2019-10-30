BidaskClub Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Buy

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Tecnoglass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 3,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $375.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

