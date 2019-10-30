BidaskClub Lowers Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Symantec from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of SYMC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Symantec has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at $2,778,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 24.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 252,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.