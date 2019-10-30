BidaskClub Lowers Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPK. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Opko Health alerts:

OPK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,484,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,208. The company has a market cap of $935.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,357.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,640,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,750. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after buying an additional 812,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 128,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 98.4% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,092,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,037,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.