BidaskClub Lowers Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Daktronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

DAKT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 70,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 0.94. Daktronics has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

