BidaskClub Lowers BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Buy

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 13,937,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 683,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

