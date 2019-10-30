BidaskClub Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Buy

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

FHB stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

