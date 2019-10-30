B&G Foods (BGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY19 guidance at ~$1.85-2.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BGS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 46,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

