Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.95.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $6.90 on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

