Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given “Neutral” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.95.

Shares of BYND traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $11,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

