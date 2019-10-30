Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 63282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Bewhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bewhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bewhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.