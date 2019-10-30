Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

BHLB traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 448,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 340,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 419,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.