Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $410.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $410.00 price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.97.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,971. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.03. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.