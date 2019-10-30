Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.33 ($120.15).

BEI traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.70 ($121.74). The stock had a trading volume of 527,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.61. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

