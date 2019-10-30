Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $303.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.72. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $304.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

