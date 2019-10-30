Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,622. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

