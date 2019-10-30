Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISBC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

